India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced diplomatic backlash after Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoned the country's envoys over insulting remarks on Islam's Prophet Muhammad by two of its officials, with several other Muslim countries also voicing outrage and condemning the statements.

In a statement on Sunday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Indian envoy to voice "disappointment of Qatar and its total rejection and condemnation to the controversial remarks."

Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al Muraikhi handed a note to the Indian envoy, according to the ministry statement.

The note asserted that "these insulting remarks would lead to incitement of religious hatred, and offend more than two billion Muslims around the world." Doha is expecting "a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks," from the Indian government, it added.

Nupur Sharma, the spokesperson of the BJP, now suspended, had made insulting remarks against the Prophet and his wife Ayesha in a TV debate, triggering a wave of condemnation at home and from the Islamic world.

Another BJP spokesperson and the party's Delhi media head Naveen Kumal Jindal was expelled from the right-wing party over comments he made about Prophet Muhammad on Twitter.

Reacting to Indian ruling party official Nupur's remark's, Grand Mufti of Oman said, "the insolent and obscene rudeness of the official spokesman for the ruling extremist party in India against the Messenger of Islam and his pure wife Aisha is a war against every Muslim in the east and west of the earth, and it is a matter that calls for all Muslims to rise as one nation."

Sheikh Al-Khalilialso called for boycott of Indian products in the Arab country.

Doha seeks public apology

The remarks by a spokesperson for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party last week were blamed for clashes in an Indian state and prompted demands for her arrest, with anger spreading overseas to Muslim countries.

BJP distanced itself from their remarks, saying it has suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal. In response to Doha's "public apology" demand, India said the remarks on Prophet Muhammad were made by "fringe elements" and that they did not reflect the views of the government.

Modi's party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country's Muslim minority, said it "respects all religions".

The Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the remarks, without specifying the insult, saying they came in a "context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims".

Pakistan said in a statement it condemns in the "strongest possible terms" the highly derogatory remarks. "Pakistan once again calls on the international community to take immediate cognisance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India," it said.

Iran, Kuwait summon Indian envoy

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry’s South Asia department also said that the Indian ambassador in Tehran was summoned to register Iran's protest over the insulting remarks.