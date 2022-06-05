WORLD
3 MIN READ
Exit polls show Kazakhstan to pass constitutional changes
Kazakhstan holds referendum to overhaul the constitution after deadly unrest ended founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's three-decade grip on the Central Asia's richest country.
Exit polls show Kazakhstan to pass constitutional changes
Kazakhstan's central electoral commission claimed a preliminary turnout of 68.4 percent for the vote. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
June 5, 2022

Kazakhstan is set to pass changes to its constitution through a referendum, exit polls have shown, after deadly unrest ended founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's three-decade grip on Central Asia's richest country.

Three exit polls on Sunday showed constitutional changes passing with more than 74 percent of voters in support, a government Telegram channel said, with official results expected on Monday.

The January bloodshed –– which grew out of peaceful protests over a spike in car fuel prices –– left more than 230 people dead and prompted authorities to call in troops from a Russia-led security bloc.

The drive for a "New Kazakhstan" in the wake of the violence has come from the man that Nazarbayev hand-picked to replace him as president in 2019, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev, 69, describes the snap referendum as a shift from "super-presidential" rule that will strengthen parliament.

Strong support for changes 

RECOMMENDED

But it is the absence of special privileges for 81-year-old Nazarbayev that is the most eye-catching change to the constitution.

Even after stepping down as president, Nazarbayev retained the constitutional title of "Elbasy", or "Leader of the Nation" –– a role that afforded him influence over policymaking regardless of his formal position.

The new constitution does away with that status.

Another amendment prevents relatives of the president from holding government positions –– a clear nod to the influence of Nazarbayev's family and in-laws, who lost powerful positions in the aftermath of the violence.

Three government-endorsed pollsters all indicated strong support for the changes after voting concluded on Sunday night, with the lowest result showing 74.8 percent in favour and the highest showing 79.4 percent in favour.

Kazakhstan's central electoral commission claimed a preliminary turnout of 68.4 percent for the vote.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism