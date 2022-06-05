Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra $5.4 billion (5 billion euros) a year to pay for replacement gas.

The estimated cost was reported by German Welt am Sonntag weekly on Sunday, citing industry representatives.

In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfil supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.

The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic metres per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

READ MORE:The EU’s ban on Russian oil, explained