WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of people feared dead in Nigeria church attack
Authorities in Nigeria have estimated that at least 50 people have been killed after attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state.
Dozens of people feared dead in Nigeria church attack
Nigeria's security forces did not immediately respond to enquiries as to how the attack occurred or if there are any leads on suspects. / AP Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 5, 2022

Gunmen have opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers have said.

Legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday. 

Among the dead were many children, he said.

Adelegbe Timileyin, who represents the Owo area in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber, said the presiding priest was abducted as well.

“Our hearts are heavy," Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tweeted on Sunday.

“Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people.”

Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. Timileyin said at least 50 people had been killed, though others put the figure higher.

Videos appearing to be from the scene of the attack showed church worshippers lying in pools of blood while people around them wailed.

READ MORE: Stampede at church charity event in Nigeria leaves dozens dead

RECOMMENDED

One of Nigeria's most peaceful states

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack at the church.

While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues, Ondo is widely known as one of Nigeria's most peaceful states.

The state, though, has been caught up in a rising violent conflict between farmers and herders.

Nigeria's security forces did not immediately respond to enquiries as to how the attack occurred or if there are any leads about suspects.

Owo is about 345 kilometres east of Lagos.

“In the history of Owo, we have never experienced such an ugly incident," said lawmaker Oluwole. "This is too much."

READ MORE: UN chief calls for safe and 'dignified' return for Nigeria's displaced

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism