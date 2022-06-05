WORLD
3 MIN READ
Two US mass shootings within few hours leave several dead
Police are investigating the latest US mass shootings to hit Philadelphia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, leaving at least six people dead and 25 others injured.
Two US mass shootings within few hours leave several dead
There have been at least 240 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. / AP
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 5, 2022

Mass shootings in Philadelphia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, have left at least six people dead and over 25 others wounded, police have said in the latest cases of gun violence after recent massacres in Texas, New York and Oklahoma.

Multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia's busy South Street, an area with many bars and restaurants, around midnight on Saturday. Two men and a woman were killed, officials said.

A surveillance video from the Philadelphia shooting showed people on a crowded street running in panic in the closing moments of the 22-second clip, presumably after gun shots were fired.

In a separate incident barely after two hours, three people have been killed and 14 have suffered gunshot wounds after a shooting near a bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, authorities said.

Two of the victims died from gunshot wounds and one died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle while fleeing the scene, authorities added.

Three victims were wounded as they attempted to flee and were struck by vehicles, Tennessee officials said, adding several among the injured remained in critical condition.

READ MORE:Biden presses Congress to 'ban' private assault weapons

US gun violence

RECOMMENDED

The whereabouts of the Philadelphia shooters were not immediately known, the police said. Two handguns were recovered at the scene, including one with an extended magazine, authorities added. There were no immediate arrests.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the deceased were aged 22, 27 and 34 while the ages of the people wounded ranged from 17 to 69.

There were multiple shooters in Chattanooga as well, but Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities did not think there was an ongoing public safety threat. Further details on that shooting were not immediately available.

The incidents followed recent shootings that killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York; 21 victims at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and four people at a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gun safety advocates are pushing the US government to take stronger measures to curb gun violence.

There have been at least 240 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group.

A broad majority of American voters, both Republicans and Democrats, favor stronger gun control laws, but Republicans in Congress and some moderate Democrats have blocked such legislation for years.

READ MORE:Republican flaunts guns at US gun-control hearing

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism