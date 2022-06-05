Kazakhstan votes on a constitutional reform package promoted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a step toward liberalising the Central Asian republic, though it would still leave key powers in his hands.

Around 11.7 million people are eligible to vote in Sunday's referendum.

The reform is likely to provide Tokayev, 69, the political capital he needs to run for a second term in oil-rich Kazakhstan, this time without the backing of his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Although in power since 2019 following Nazarbayev's abrupt resignation after three decades in power, Tokayev has only fully emerged as an independent figure this year after putting down an attempted coup in January and removing Nazarbayev and his relatives from key positions in the government.

Aside from moves to decentralise decision-making and allow greater representation of various groups in parliament, the reform will also strip Nazarbayev of his "national leader" status which granted him lifetime privileges.

The president, however, would retain powers to appoint judges and regional governors and dissolve parliament.

Tokayev has described the proposed changes as a move from a "super-presidential" system to a presidential republic with a strong parliament. Although critics say the reform is cosmetic, it does signal a reversal from a decades-long trend towards strengthening presidential powers.

