BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Mercedes recalls nearly one million cars worldwide
The German transport authority said Mercedes' global recall will affect cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.
Mercedes recalls nearly one million cars worldwide
German federal transport authority said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 4, 2022

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system, the federal transport authority (KBA) said.

The KBA said in a statement dated June 1 and reported late Saturday in German media that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015, of the SUV series ML and GL and the R-Class luxury minivan.

"Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted," the KBA said.

"As a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning."

The KBA said that worldwide 993,407 vehicles were being recalled, including around 70,000 in Germany.

READ MORE: Mercedes sells world's most expensive car at Sotheby's auction

Failure of brake system

RECOMMENDED

Mercedes-Benz confirmed the recall later in a statement sent to AFP news agency, saying the move was based on "analysis of isolated reports for certain vehicles".

"In rare cases of very severe corrosion, it might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster, whereby the connection between brake pedal and brake system would fail," Mercedes said.

"In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus, the risk of a crash or injury would be increased."

The company said it would "start with the recall immediately" and contact the owners of the "potentially affected vehicles".

"The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary," the company said.

"Until the inspection takes place, we ask our customers not to drive their vehicles."

READ MORE: Mercedes may not release new cars due to chip crisis

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt