WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi forces raid Daesh locations, capture dozens
Large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk.
Iraqi forces raid Daesh locations, capture dozens
The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the Daesh terror group. / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 4, 2022

Iraqi army forces have captured 38 militants from the Daesh terror group, according to the military.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the large-scale raid in Kirkuk on Saturday, Ali Al Fariji, head of operations command in Kirkuk told Anadolu Agency.

Security forces also destroyed eight shelters belonging to the terror group, he added.

Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.

RECOMMENDED

In 2017, Iraq declared victory against Daesh by reclaiming all of its territories — about a third of the country — invaded by the terror group in 2014.

But the terror group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks. 

The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group.

READ MORE: Daesh attacks kill civilians in Iraq

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism