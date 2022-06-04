Türkiye is taking steps to establish a 30-kilometre security zone south of its border with Syria against the threat posed by the PKK/YPG terror group, the country's president has said.

"Our security area comprises of the area 30 kilometres inwards from the border to our south. We don't want to be disturbed in this security area," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the 30th consultation and evaluation meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party on Saturday in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said that with the operations Türkiye has carried out in recent years in northern Syria and Iraq, the country "shattered the terror corridor that is being attempted to be created on our southern border."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye getting ready to rid northern Syria of terror elements: Erdogan

Sweden, Finland NATO bids