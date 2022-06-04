WORLD
London's Trafalgar Square briefly evacuated over 'suspicious vehicle'
A police spokesperson said lots of checks were being carried out in the area, a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day.
One of London’s main tourist attractions and protest sites, Trafalgar Square was named for Admiral Horatio Nelson’s 1805 victory over the French and Spanish fleets. / AA Archive
By Sandip BARDHAN
June 4, 2022

An incident that prompted a security alarm at London's Trafalgar Square, which was briefly evacuated, has been "concluded".

British police on Saturday evacuated people from Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

"This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related," police said on Twitter.

"The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course," police said.

A police spokesperson said earlier lots of checks were being carried out in the area, a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day.

A controlled explosion was carried out in the area with people reporting a loud bang, according to local media reports.

