An incident that prompted a security alarm at London's Trafalgar Square, which was briefly evacuated, has been "concluded".

British police on Saturday evacuated people from Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle.

"This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related," police said on Twitter.

"The incident has now been concluded and the square will reopen in due course," police said.