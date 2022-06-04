A UN human rights expert on Sudan has called for accelerated investigations into killings of protesters and other atrocities, as the death toll since last year's coup nears 100.

"It is simply unacceptable that 99 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured as a result of excessive use of force by the joint security forces," Adama Dieng told reporters on Sunday, quoting a toll provided by pro-democracy medics.

He called on authorities "to expedite" investigations into the killings of protesters.

On what is his second visit to Sudan since last year's coup, Dieng has raised concerns during talks with senior officials over arbitrary and mass arrests of activists, sexual and gender-based violence, and "acts of torture and ill-treatment" during detentions.

He said a probe set up by Sudanese authorities has confirmed "four cases of sexual violence" during the protests.

The UN expert also pointed to an intensification of an existing economic crisis since the coup, which has seen Western donors return to the sidelines, after brief engagement with a civilian-military power-sharing government established in the wake of autocrat Omar al Bashir's ouster in 2019.

Spiralling prices and a poor harvest are "forecast to dramatically increase the number of people living in poverty," he noted.

Dieng is scheduled to meet with army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan later on Saturday.

READ MORE: Sudan protesters mark three years since bloody crackdown