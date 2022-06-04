At least three people in Havana have been killed after heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha flooded much of western Cuba.

Thousands of residents in the region lost power, Cuban officials said on Friday.

"Strong, heavy rain and electrical storms have been affecting the western and central regions of Cuba with accumulations greater than 200 millimetres, which will continue for the rest of today and tomorrow, Saturday," the Cuban Weather Office (INSMET) said.

A 44-year-old man, initially thought missing, was found dead on Friday evening in the western province of Pinar del Rio after falling into a stream, according to local news site CubaDebate.

They also reported the disappearance of another person in the region.

With parts of the capital flooding, state media images showed rescuers in areas of central Havana evacuating people in canoes.

Nearly 2,000 people have decided to evacuate their homes, authorities say, while about 50,000 customers in the province of Havana are without electricity.

