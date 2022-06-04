The driver of a high-speed train in southern China has been killed and eight people have been injured when two cars derailed after hitting a mudslide.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning as the train was entering a tunnel in the inland southern province of Guizhou, state broadcaster CCTV reported. It had been traveling on a regular route to the coastal business centre of Guangzhou.

A rail conductor and seven passengers were injured and sent to hospital, CCTV said, adding that "their lives were not in danger".

The other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely.

The footage in Chinese media showed confused passengers and children screaming in one of the train cars after the crash, with food and belongings strewn across the floor of the otherwise undamaged car.

READ MORE:No survivors found in wreckage of China Eastern plane crash