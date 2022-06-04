Myanmar junta troops have allegedly torched hundreds of buildings during a three-day raid in the country's north, as the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days last week, locals and media reports said.

On May 26, villagers in Kinn fled as soldiers approached and began shooting into the air, said one resident who requested anonymity.

"The next morning we saw smoke rising from our village before they left. Over 200 houses were burned down...my house was totally burned down, only the concrete foundation is left."

Soldiers "raided and destroyed our houses", said Ke Taung villager Aye Tin, who requested to use a pseudonym. "They also burned motor boats that we use for transport and for carrying food for our village."

The Sagaing region has seen fierce fighting and bloody reprisals since the coup last year, with local "People's Defence Force" (PDF) members clashing regularly with junta troops.

Analysts say the informal militia has surprised junta forces with its effectiveness, and the military has on numerous occasions called in air strikes to support its troops on the ground.

READ MORE:Myanmar junta approves first judicial executions in decades