WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN extends arms embargo on Libya for one more year
Fourteen members of the UN Security Council voted to resume arm and munition transfers to Libya for one more year while Russia abstained.
UN extends arms embargo on Libya for one more year
Over 22 tons of unexploded ammunition were destroyed after warlord Khalifa Haftar's attacks on UN-backed Libyan government. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 4, 2022

The UN Security Council has extended the mandate for an operation to enforce its arms embargo on Libya for one more year.

“The Security Council decided today to renew measures designed to implement the arms embargo against Libya for another year, in particular those authorising Member States — acting nationally or through regional organisations — to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast believed to be in violation of the arms embargo imposed on that country,” the Council said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the resolution was adopted by a 14 - 0 vote, with one abstention being Russia.

The Council requested that the secretary general report on the implementation of the resolution within six months and 11 months.

RECOMMENDED

The European Union Naval Force Mediterranean Operation (IRINI) was launched in the Mediterranean Sea on March 31, 2020, following the Berlin Conference on Libya to oversee the UN's arms embargo on Libya.

The controversial IRINI has faced several criticisms as it has had no effect on arms shipments by land and air to warlord Khalifa Haftar and his allies.

READ MORE: Five recent events shaping the Libyan conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt