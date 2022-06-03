Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Greece's ambassador to Ankara because of the PKK terror group demonstrations near the Turkish Embassy in Athens and his country's turning a blind eye to terror groups.

Christodoulos Lazaris was summoned to the Foreign Ministry building on Friday and was informed of Türkiye's concerns and objection to the presence and activities of terror groups in Greece, according to diplomatic sources.

The Greek ambassador was also informed that terror organisations easily carry out propaganda, financing and recruitment activities in Greece and Greece's identity as a "safe haven" has increased in circles associated with terrorism.

Additionally, the Lavrio camp was shown to Lazaris as an example that terror groups threatening Türkiye's security benefit from all kinds of logistics and training opportunities.

Lazaris, who was also told that the Lavrion camp has become a hotbed for terrorism comparable to PKK camps in Iraq and Syria, was informed of Türkiye's reaction and views on the subject due to action that started from the camp and turned into an overt PKK demonstration around the Turkish Embassy in Athens.

It also noted concerns about the safety of Turkish representatives and citizens in Greece were also expressed, and the expectation of effective cooperation in the fight against terrorism was reiterated.

Türkiye also emphasized the necessity for Greece to fulfill its obligations arising from neighborly relations and international law in the fight against terrorism.

'Terrorists' route to Europe'