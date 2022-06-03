With blockchain on its way to becoming a central element in the next digital transformation of the global economy, one region yet to fully tap into the technology’s potential is Africa.

But that has begun to change in the last two years, with blockchain bursting onto the African Fintech (financial technology) scene, as adoption across the continent has accelerated.

“Africa is rapidly building a reputation as the hotspot of the crypto-tech world,” Gideon Greaves, Managing Director at Crypto Valley Venture Capital (CV VC) Africa, told TRT World.

“The current blockchain startup scene is booming!”

The distributed ledger technology of the blockchain creates new possibilities for transparent, decentralised and fraud-proof solutions. Cryptocurrencies, which are built on the blockchain, have drawn the most attention – but aren’t the only avenue for the innovation the blockchain offers.

Today, Africa is the third fastest-growing cryptocurrency market globally, steadily attracting large investments. Between July 2020 and June 2021, crypto adoption in Africa surged by over 1,200 percent.

Adoption rates are high in countries like Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania and Nigeria, where the lack of financial services infrastructure has boosted crypto ownership, alongside being a preferred alternative for storing and transferring assets. In April, the Central African Republic made Bitcoin legal tender, the second country to do so after El Salvador.

In a report published last week by CV VC, titled “The African Blockchain Report 2021,” blockchain startups on the continent have raised $91 million in the first quarter of 2022, a staggering 1,668 percent increase in cash flow compared with Q1 2021’s growth of 149 percent.

A total of $127 million was raised throughout 2021, representing a 0.5 percent share of total global blockchain funding. 96 percent of those venture dollars went to Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles. Of the money raised, Fintech businesses accounted for $67 million (53 percent) of all blockchain funding, and exchanges raked in $34 million (26 percent).

So far, the ecosystem has gotten off to a great start during Q1 2022. Pan-African crypto exchange MARA raised $23 million last month; Jambo, a Congolese software development firm, bagged $30 million; Afriex, a Nigerian e-wallet company offering remittance services, got $10 million.

South African exchange VALR has came closest to a blockchain “mega-deal," closing a $50 million Series B round in March, the continent’s largest funding round to date.

While no crypto or blockchain unicorns have appeared on the continent thus far, they are expected to emerge in the next two to three years. Meanwhile, several tech unicorns have introduced blockchain into their businesses, including Nigerian digital payments firm Interswitch and Senegalese Fintech company Wave.

“More African companies are joining the global unicorn club, and we anticipate that many of those new unicorns will be blockchain unicorns,” says Greaves, who believes the region will lead the world in capitalising on blockchain businesses before the end of this decade.

Another venture, Adanian Labs, is a pan-African incubator launched in 2020 with a mission to nurture startups and entrepreneurs working to solve the region’s most pertinent challenges. It aims to build 300 impact-driven tech companies in Africa by 2025, harnessing blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to create one million jobs for African youth.

“In terms of financial infrastructure, personal identification, record keeping and lack of access to individual financial independence, Africa’s current state of affairs has created the ideal conditions to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology,” Greaves explains.

“This is what makes the African tech scene so fertile,” he notes. “It solves real-world challenges faced by its people daily.”

Innovation is a necessity

The proliferation of mobile technologies across the continent has dovetailed with the widespread adoption of digital payment systems and increasingly, cryptocurrencies, which grant people in cash-based and informal economies access to alternative economic infrastructures.

With 370 million Africans classed as unbanked, one of the prime areas in which blockchain can make an immediate difference is in financial inclusion. P2P bitcoin marketplaces like Paxful and Localbitcoins are at the forefront, allowing millions to access a range of essential financial services.

“Financial inclusion is a key component to the economic success of a country, but in emerging markets like Africa, many individuals lack access to the most basic financial services,” Renata Rodrigues, Global Community & Education Lead at Paxful, told TRT World.

“The rising rates of mobile tech adoption, combined with Africa’s growing tech-savvy population, make the continent a prime candidate for emerging technologies like Bitcoin. With instability in the global financial markets, high remittance fees and limited access to banking, more and more people are turning to alternative solutions like Bitcoin to solve their everyday financial problems.”

Rodrigues cited how the Kenyan mobile platform M-Pesa has successfully penetrated the African market by promoting financial inclusion in enabling digital payment services to millions. According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), mobile money transactions in the country grew by 32 percent in 2021.

“With education on Bitcoin and its true use cases across the continent, we’ll begin to see an even greater shift away from traditional finance.”

Several successful crypto exchanges have emerged in recent years, like pan-African exchange Yellow Card, which is currently available in almost a dozen countries with plans to expand in the future.

Given the importance of agriculture across the continent, it is no surprise that farmers have looked to integrate blockchain solutions into the sector. One example is the pioneering BeefLedger SA, which deploys a blockchain-enabled provenance platform to verify and trace the authenticity of beef products to combat food safety and fraud concerns that plague the South African market.