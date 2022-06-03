Turkish Cargo, a subsidiary of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has been awarded the fastest growing international cargo airline of the year.

The award ceremony, held in India's Mumbai city on Thursday, brought together industry professionals and air cargo companies from all over the world.

"We are at the centre of the rapidly growing and developing logistics industry with air cargo services to 132 countries worldwide," Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Turhan Ozen said.

Participants from the air cargo industry, agencies and customers voted for the Stat Trade Times awards, which is considered one of the largest and most prominent events in the Asian air cargo market, Turkish Cargo said in a statement said.

Top cargo brands