Deadly shooting outside Iowa church after Biden speech against gun violence
A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself, with the sheriff's office not giving immediate details about what led to the assault.
The Iowa shooting took place outside Cornerstone Church while a church programme was on inside, authorities said. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 3, 2022

A man has shot and killed two women in the parking lot of a church in Iowa state before turning the gun on himself, adding three more deaths to the toll in a series of recent shootings that have rocked the United States.

The Iowa shooting took place on Friday, shortly after President Joe Biden delivered a major address on gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde (Texas) and Tulsa (Oklahoma) in recent weeks. 

The incident took place outside Cornerstone Church, a fundamentalist Christian church east of the city of Ames, while a church programme was on inside, said Nicholas Lennie, chief deputy of the Story County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found all three dead, Lennie said, adding that he could not provide identities nor disclose what the relationship between them may have been.

"This appears to be an isolated, single-shooter incident," Lennie said.

Moments before, Biden urged Congress to ban assault weapons, expand background checks and implement other gun control measures to address the mass shootings.

"Enough, enough!" the president said.

READ MORE:Several killed in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at New York supermarket

String of attacks

Meanwhile, another shooting on Thursday wounded two people attending a burial at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

Multiple gunshots were fired into a crowd of mourners attending an afternoon grave-side funeral, wounding two people, Racine police Sergeant Kristi Wilcox told reporters.

One victim was treated at a local hospital and released, the other was flown to a Milwaukee hospital, apparently suffering more serious injuries, Wilcox said. No suspect was taken into custody.

The US has been shaken in recent weeks by the mass shootings that killed 10 Black residents in upstate New York, 19 children and two teachers in Texas, and two doctors, a receptionist and a patient in Oklahoma.

READ MORE:US to review police response to Texas school shooting

SOURCE:Reuters
