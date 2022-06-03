WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar begins new school year amid conflict
The junta is trying to tempt educators still on strike to return, saying those not judged to have committed serious crimes could have their absence treated simply as "unpaid leave".
Myanmar begins new school year amid conflict
There were at least 260 attacks on schools between May 2021 and April 2022, according to Save the Children charity. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 3, 2022

Myanmar students have begun a new school year, with classrooms becoming the latest battleground in the polarised country.

While the junta is desperate to project normalcy, its opponents want teachers and students to stay away from classrooms.

In capital Naypyidaw, parents arrived by foot or scooter to drop off their children at a crowded school gate on Thursday.

The headmaster, who did not want to give his name, said there had been a 30 percent increase in enrolment compared with last year.

"We are not too worried about safety in Naypyidaw compared with other regions," he said, adding that "security forces" were keeping watch around the school.

Public schoolteachers — dressed in the green and white uniforms mandated by the education ministry — were prominent in the early mass protests against the military coup last year.

Sixteen months on, the junta is trying to tempt educators still on strike to return, saying those not judged to have committed serious crimes could have their absence treated simply as "unpaid leave".

Going back to school, however, comes with risks.

The military has struggled to crush resistance across swathes of Myanmar and low-level officials perceived to be cooperating with the junta are regularly targeted in assassinations.

READ MORE:UN: Over a million displaced in Myanmar

RECOMMENDED

Teachers on strike

"Many of my students have joined the People's Defence Forces (PDF)" that have sprung up to fight the military, said Wah Wah Lwin, 35, a middle school teacher in northwestern Sagaing region.

Wah Wah Lwin said she had been forced to leave her village after she refused to join the teachers' strike last year and was accused of being an informant.

Now, as she teaches around 40 students in a makeshift school near a monastery, members of a pro-junta militia stand guard outside, providing protection in the absence of regular security forces.

Meanwhile, Moe Aye, an educator on strike in commercial hub Yangon, said she is happier teaching privately, visiting the homes of parents who want to keep their children away from junta-run institutions.

Other teachers supporting the boycott give lessons by video, delivered over the Telegram messaging app. 

But with internet access in some regions regularly cut by authorities and rolling power blackouts, online learning can be patchy and frustrating.

READ MORE: What is happening in Myanmar one year after the military coup?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt