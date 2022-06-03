Friday, June 3, 2022

Switzerland rejects Denmark's arms request

Switzerland’s government said it won’t honor a request by Denmark to send nearly two-dozen Swiss-made armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, citing Swiss “neutrality law” that bans the export of war material to a country at war.

The announcement testified to the fine line Swiss authorities are treading to hold to Switzerland’s legal requirement to remain neutral as laid out in the War Materiel Act, which bars the transfer of Swiss-made weapons systems, ammunition and other war material to a country involved in an international conflict.

Denmark had requested that Switzerland transfer 22 Swiss-made Piranha III wheeled armored personnel carriers, which Denmark had procured and stored in Germany, to Ukraine. Previously, the Swiss rejected a German request to send Swiss-made 35mm ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Ukraine's foreign fighters join Sievierodonetsk battle

Foreigners fighting for Ukraine arrived in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk in the eastern province of Luhansk this week, vowing to repel the Russian advance as Moscow pursues its push to seize the last Ukrainian-held territories in the east.

Since being driven back from the capital Kiev, Russia has launched a huge new assault in Luhansk and Donetsk, two provinces that make up the eastern region of Donbass.

Both sides have suffered punishing losses in the street-by-street battles but the stakes are high: If Sievierodonetsk falls, neighbouring Lysychansk would be the last city that Russia needs to have full control of Luhansk.

Putin made 'historic' error in Ukraine: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had committed a "historic and fundamental error" by attacking Ukraine and was now "isolated".

"I think, and I told him, that he made a historic and fundamental error for his people, for himself and for history," he said in an interview with French regional media.

"I think he has isolated himself," Macron said. "Isolating oneself is one thing, but being able to get out of it is a difficult path".

Ukraine has retaken about 20% of territory lost in Sievierodonetsk - regional head

Ukrainian forces have recaptured around 20 percent of the territory they lost in the city of Sievierodonetsk during fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Luhansk said.

"Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage (held by Russia) was somewhere around 70 percent, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20 percent," Serhiy Gaidai told national television.

Russia has poured forces into the battle for the city which Moscow must capture to achieve its stated aim of holding all of Luhansk province.

Putin says 'no problem' to export grain from Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said there was "no problem" to export grain from Ukraine, after Moscow's operation in Ukraine raised fears of a global food crisis.

"There is no problem to export grain from Ukraine," he said in a televised interview, saying it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even via central Europe.

Putin accused the West of "bluster" by claiming Moscow was preventing grain exports from Ukraine. He mentioned the possibility of exporting via the Ukrainian ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov, which gives access to the Black Sea.

UN aid chief had 'frank, constructive' talks in Moscow on Ukraine grain exports

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths "had frank and constructive discussions" with Russian officials in Moscow on facilitating exports of Ukraine grain from Black Sea ports, a UN spokesperson said.

Griffiths met with Russian foreign affairs and defence officials on Thursday and Friday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. Since Russia's attacks in Ukraine started, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos.

"We've said clearly what we can do and what we cannot do," Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Reuters on Friday. "We have not installed the mines in the coastal area, that was the Ukrainians. If they demine the area we are prepared to provide the safe passage for the ships carrying grain."

UN in 'complex' talks with Russia to unblock Ukraine ports

The UN has said that it is leading intense negotiations with Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports and release tens of millions of tonnes of grain to avert a global food crisis.

The UN crisis coordinator for the war-torn country, Amin Awad, stressed the high stakes of the "very, very complex" talks to try and end the impasse.

The talks are being led by UN aid chief Martin Griffith and Rebeca Gynspan, who heads the UN trade and development agency, Awad said via video link to reporters in Geneva.

Black Sea blockage imperils global food security

UN officials have warned that the conflict in Ukraine poses the threat of famine, destabilisation, and mass migration worldwide as Russia blockades the Black Sea ports that can send grain to the world.

"Today, we are marking 100 days since the start of the Russian invasion in Ukraine on 24 February; a clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations," Amin Awad, UN crisis coordinator for Ukraine, said at a Geneva UN news conference from Kiev.

"The impasse on the Black Sea imperils global food and commodity security. Food insecurity is set to become even more worrying, with 1.7 billion people at risk of increased poverty due to the crisis."

AU head tells Putin Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict

African Union head Macky Sall urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

Putin hosted Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on the 100th day of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.

Sall asked Putin to "become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theatre (of action), are victims on an economic level" of the conflict.

Russia hits out at German 'remilitarisation'

Russia accused Germany of "remilitarising", using language that summoned up its Nazi past.

Germany's government and conservative opposition struck a deal on Sunday to release 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to build up its army after Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"We take that as another confirmation that Berlin is on the path to a new re-militarisation," said Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Russian patriarch removed from latest EU sanctions list after Hungary’s objection

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, was excluded from the latest EU sanctions list after Hungary’s objection.

The European Union officially adopted the sixth sanctions package against Russia.

The blacklist targeting individuals with a travel ban and asset freeze does not include Patriarch Kirill, contrary to the original proposal.

Ukrainian police investigate allegations of sexual violence by Russian soldiers

Ukrainian police have received around 50 complaints and opened 16 criminal investigations into allegations of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers against civilians, Ukraine's deputy interior minister said.

Ukraine, its international allies and the United Nations human rights office have been investigating potential war crimes, including sexual violence, in Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in February.

Moscow denies committing war crimes or targeting civilians during a war that has killed thousands and forced millions of people, mostly women and children, to flee abroad.

EU targets Russian officers in new sanctions

The European Union says it has targeted Russian military officers linked to atrocities in Ukraine in its latest round of sanctions, including top brass accused of war crimes in Bucha and the siege of Mariupol.

The EU froze the assets of 65 people and imposed travel bans on them. The bloc has now targeted almost 1,160 people, including President Vladimir Putin, pro-Kremlin oligarchs and other top officials over Russia’s actions in Ukraine since 2014.

The EU said that Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov and Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, known as the ‘Butcher of Mariupol,’ were among those on the list.

On 100th day of Russian offensive, Zelenskyy vows victory

Ukraine will emerge victor in the fighting started by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, as Moscow's offensive entered its 100th day with Russian troops pounding the eastern Donbass region.

Zelenskyy said Russia will not prevail, appearing in a video accompanied by the same key political leaders also shown in a video posted on February 24 when they vowed to defend their country.

"Our team is much bigger. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are here. The most important — the people, the people of our state are here. Defending Ukraine for 100 days already," he said. "Victory will be ours," he declared.

Russia will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved

Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

"One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved," Peskov said, referring to Donetsk and Luhansk, the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

"Many settlements have been liberated from the pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine and directly from nationalist elements," he said. "The opportunity has been provided for people to start establishing a peaceful life," Peskov said.