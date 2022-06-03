The White House has taken a rare step of recognising the role played by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in extending a ceasefire in Yemen ahead of what is expected to be a trip to Riyadh by President Joe Biden.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that bin Salman and Saudi King Salman deserved credit for their roles in the truce extension in Yemen's war.

"This truce would not be possible without the cooperative diplomacy from across the region. We specifically recognise the leadership of King Salman and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in helping consolidate the truce," she said.

As recently as Wednesday the White House said Biden still felt the crown prince was a "pariah" for what US intelligence says was his role in the killing and dismembering of a political opponent andWashington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Türkiye in 2018.

Khashoggi's murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul tainted the crown prince's image as a reformist. The Saudi government has denied any involvement by him.

Sources familiar with the process say Biden is planning a trip to Saudi Arabia in conjunction with a trip to Europe and Israel in late June.

READ MORE:UN: Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew two-month truce

Visiting kingdom amid high gas prices