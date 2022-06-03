President Joe Biden has called for a "ban" on private assault weapons in a rare primetime address to pressure US Congress to pass gun reform laws, after a string of mass shootings renewed calls to tackle America's deadly firearms problem.

Speaking from the White House on Thursday, the president said that nothing has been done after many mass shootings, "but this time we must actually do something."

"How much more carnage are we willing to accept?" he said, adding, "guns are the number one killers of children" in the country.

Biden's address came after last week's shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.

And those came after the May 14 assault in Buffalo, New York, where a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and live streaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood, killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities described as "racially motivated violent extremism."

Biden said he found it "unconscionable" that a majority of the Senate Republicans did not want to take any action on legislation related to gun violence.

"My God, the fact that the majority of the Senate Republicans don't want any of these proposals even to be debated or come up for a vote, I find unconscionable. We can't fail the American people again," Biden said.

If legislators fail to act, Biden warned, voters should use their "outrage" to turn gun violence into a central issue in November's midterm elections.

READ MORE:Several dead in new US mass shooting

READ MORE:Republican senators block bill to fight domestic terrorism in US