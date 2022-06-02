The Pakistani Taliban has declared an indefinite ceasefire with Islamabad, saying "substantial progress" had been made in peace talks in the Afghan capital.

"In the two days of meeting substantial progress has been made and as a result of that the leadership of the TTP [Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan] has extended the ceasefire until further notice," the militant group's spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani said in a statement issued in Kabul.

A truce previously agreed upon until May 30 for the Islamic festival of Eid had been held until now.

"For taking the negotiations forward further meetings will be held in a few days," Khurasani said.

Since the Afghan Taliban returned to power last year, Islamabad has increasingly complained of attacks by the outlawed TTP, especially along the mountainous border with Afghanistan.

The TTP is a home-grown militancy but shares roots with the new rulers in Afghanistan, who Pakistan says lets its fighters stage assaults from Afghan soil.

It has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007. It is not directly affiliated with the Afghan Taliban but pledges allegiance to them.

In recent weeks peace talks have been brokered by the Afghan Taliban in Kabul, bringing together Islamabad and the TTP, which has battled Pakistani forces for over a decade.

The talks received a boost after a new delegation of tribal elders from Pakistan arrived in Kabul on Tuesday for a fresh round of negotiations with the TTP.

