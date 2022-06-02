A demonstration in Kenya against the threats posed by wildlife has turned deadly, with four protesters shot dead.

The protesters clashed with security forces, resulting in the fatal shootings, Mashuru town police chief Charles Chepkonga said on Thursday, adding that police would investigate what happened.

Kajiado county Governor Joseph Ole Lenku called on police to avoid using “excessive force” and urged Kenyan wildlife authorities to “keep their animals away from our people” in a statement.

“These deaths could have been avoided with a little more understanding that the local communities are getting frustrated by the loss of human lives to wildlife,” the governor said.

Thursday’s demonstration blocked the Nairobi-Mombasa highway for hours, as protesters placed rocks and burning tires on the road, leading police to intervene.

Kenyans vs wildlife

Residents have repeatedly called on the Kenya Wildlife Service to find a solution to the conflicts between people and animals.