Ron Hubbard has been in business for more than a decade. But never before has he made so much money as he is doing right now.

Hubbard, 59, is the owner of Atlas Survival Shelters, one of the largest bunker construction companies in the United States. And, in his own words, “They’re catching on and I’m selling the heck out of them.”

Fears over the conflict in Ukraine spiralling into a nuclear armageddon are pushing more and more people in the US and Poland, besides the besieged country, to buy Hubbard’s custom-made bunkers, Deutsche Welle reported recently.

Russia has rattled the nuclear sabre intermittently since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine for what he described as a “special military operation”.

Many experts have described the situation in Europe to be as fragile and dangerous as it was during the height of Nazi Germany’s march during World War II.

Texas hold ’em

Hubbard has a factory in Texas where he makes sophisticated bunkers with military-grade nuclear, biological, and chemical air filtration systems, a mudroom and decontamination shower, air and gas-tight waterproof doors, and power sources.

In 2021, he set up another factory in Poland. Besides bunkers, his factories also produce dozens of models of tornado and fire shelters. But the bomb shelter is his best-selling product right now.

There are so many orders now that he is “making millions of dollars weekly”, he says.

“Everybody buys bunkers, and nobody calls it crazy. Our business is doing well in Ukraine and Poland right now. I have several Ukrainian clients, wealthy people, who want a bunker as soon as possible, preferably right now!” the intrepid entrepreneur adds.

According to the manufacturer, demand for his products has been growing in both Eastern Europe and the US. Hubbard said he believes that his countrymen are also apprehensive of the Ukraine war touching their shores.