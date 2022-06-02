Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months, the United Nations said, a rare bright spot for a country plagued by eight years of war.

“I commend the parties for taking these steps, and for agreeing to extend the truce," UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement on Thursday.

"The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties.”

The ceasefire between Yemen’s internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2 – the first nationwide ceasefire in the past six years of Yemen’s civil war.

The announcement, which is the outcome of UN's continuous and concerted efforts, came only a few hours before the original truce was set to expire later on Thursday.

Grundberg vowed that he will continue to mediate talks between the warring parties to ensure the consolidation of the new truce, and to eventually reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

The provisions of the original truce included reopening the roads around Taiz, establishing two commercial flights a week between Sanaa and Jordan and Egypt, and also allowing 18 vessels carrying fuel into the port of Hodeida. Both Sanaa and Hodeida are controlled by the rebels.

'Tangible benefits'