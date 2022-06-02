A bank manager in India-administered Kashmir has been shot dead, the seventh in a spate of targeted killings in the disputed territory.

On Thursday, an attacker fatally shot the Hindu bank employee, who moved from the western state of Rajasthan a week earlier, in his office in the Kulgam area with a pistol, a police officer told AFP news agency.

"#Injured bank employee namely Vijay Kumar #succumbed to his injuries at hospital," police said on Twitter.

The Resistance Front (TRF) group claimed responsibility for Kumar's death on its Telegram channel, though it later deleted the post. The claim could not be independently verified.

Last year, the TRF claimed responsibility for a string of other killings, accusing them of working for the security forces.

Deadly attacks

On Tuesday, a Hindu female schoolteacher was shot dead by assailants in the same area.