Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the third such killing in 24 hours.

The official Palestinian television channel said Israeli forces shot dead the Palestinian man on Thursday during a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern city of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Ayman Muhaisen, 29, according to AFP news agency.

Israeli army said troops had entered Dheisheh to arrest a Palestinian "suspected of terrorist activities", AFP reported. The army alleged that its forces were attacked and that they responded with live rounds.

The victim, Muhaisen, was a father of three and a former prisoner who spent three years in Israeli jails, Palestinian prisoner rights groups said.

READ MORE:Israel kills Palestinians, including journalist, in West Bank

Tension simmers