The US government has lifted restrictions on air links to Cuba, one of the measures announced in May by President Joe Biden's administration in a gesture of conciliation toward the Communist-run island.

Wednesday's move will allow US airlines to serve other airports in Cuba aside from the capital Havana, a Department of Transportation document said.

The re-authorisation of certain group trips is also planned, it said.

On May 16, the Biden administration announced the upcoming lifting of a slew of sanctions targeting the island, which a US official described at the time as "practical decisions" to help alleviate the humanitarian situation and to "expand economic opportunities" for Cubans.

'Right direction'