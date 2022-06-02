Thursday, June 2, 2022

Much of key Ukraine city destroyed by attacks

Some 60 percent of the infrastructure and residential buildings in Lysychansk, one of only two cities in the east still under at least partial Ukrainian control, have been destroyed by attacks, a local official said.

Oleksandr Zaika, head of Lysychansk City Military-Civil Administration, said on an "information telemarathon" cited by the Unian news agency that non-stop shelling had knocked out electricity, natural gas, telephone and internet service.

One of the most critical pathways for supplies and evacuations, the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, is still open but under constant bombardment. Humanitarian supplies are still reaching the city, where shrapnel and mines dot the landscape, he said.

Lysychansk is separated by a river from the other city in the region that's still under at least partial Ukrainian control, Sievierodonetsk. It, too, is under Russian siege.

West must brace for 'long haul' in Ukraine: NATO chief

Western nations need to brace for a long "war of attrition" in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned following White House talks with US President Joe Biden.

"We just have to be prepared for the long haul," the secretary general told reporters. "Because what we see is that this war has now become a war of attrition."

Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country on the battlefield, but also we see that Russia is taking high casualties."

UK pledges to send sophisticated missiles to Ukraine

Britain has pledged to send sophisticated medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, joining the United States and Germany in equipping the embattled nation with advanced weapons for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the UK would send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 80 kilometres. Ukrainian troops will be trained in the UK to use the equipment, he said.

The British government says the decision to provide the launchers was coordinated closely with the US government, which said Wednesday that it would supply High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Ukraine.

US ambassador to Ukraine promises weaponry

The new US ambassador to Ukraine said her No. 1 mission “is to help Ukraine prevail against Russian aggression” and that the delivery of military aid is being accelerated.

“There is no place on the planet I would rather be,” she said. “President Biden has said that we’re going to be here, helping Ukraine, for as long as it takes. And that’s what we’ll do.”

She said deliveries of military assistance are getting to Ukraine faster than earlier in the war. More weaponry will be coming, she promised.

Macron faces calls to finally make Ukraine trip

For months, French President Emmanuel Macron has used a stock reply to questions about why he has not visited Ukraine since the outbreak of war there.

"I've always said the same thing," he told reporters in northern France on Tuesday. "At a time and in circumstances that are useful, I'll make the trip."

Having watched a succession of Western leaders visit Kyiv to greet President Volodymyr Zelensky in person since late February, Macron is now under growing pressure to follow suit to signal his support for the Ukrainian cause.

Number of mercenaries in Ukraine halved since February, Russia claims

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in late February, the number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine has nearly been halved from 6,600 to 3,500, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.

Since the beginning of May, mercenaries have almost stopped arriving to Ukraine, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

The foreign fighters suffer heavy losses due to the low level of training and the lack of combat experience, he said.

Russia attacks village on strategic road in east Ukraine - general

Russian forces are trying to assault the east Ukrainian village of Berestove that lies on a main road linking the Luhansk region's city of Lysychansk to the rest of Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said.

Russia is close to capturing all of Luhansk, one of two Ukrainian regions that make up the swathe of land known as the Donbass. Russian forces are also trying to attack the town of Sviatohirsk in the Donetsk region, General Oleksiy Gromov told a press briefing.

Russia occupies 20 percent of Ukraine's territory- Zelenskyy

Russia is currently occupying about 20 percent of Ukraine's territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Luxembourg's parliament in a video address.

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres.

Kremlin: US plan to sell drones to Ukraine does not affect military operation

The Kremlin has said that US plans to sell Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones that can be armed with Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia would not change the parameters of what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

"Pumping (Western) weapons into Ukraine does not change all the parameters of the special operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "Its goals will be achieved, but this will bring more suffering to Ukraine..."

Russia does not plan to 'close window to Europe', Kremlin says

Russia does not plan to "close the window" to Europe, the Kremlin has said, as its relations with the West linger at new lows over the conflict in Ukraine.

Asked whether difficult relations with Europe were turning the clock back on Peter the Great's efforts to open Russia up to Europe, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We are not planning to close anything."

Peter the Great, a tsar who ruled the Russian Empire from 1682 to 1725, oversaw Russia's transition to a major European power and founded the city of Saint Petersburg, dubbed Russia's "window to Europe".

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's assault on Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on Russia, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said.

"The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck told lawmakers, adding that exports to Russia from Germany had dropped by 60 percent in March with an even sharper fall expected in April.

"Putin is still getting money but...time is not working for Russia, it is working against Russia," the minister said.

Kremlin confirms report that Yeltsin son-in-law quit as Putin advisor

The Kremlin has confirmed a Reuters report that Valentin Yumashev, the son-in-law of former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, had quit his role as an unpaid advisor to President Vladimir Putin.

"I can confirm that about a month ago he stopped being an advisor on a voluntary basis", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Yumashev did not play a major role in decision-making as a Putin advisor, but he represented one of the few remaining links in Putin's administration to Yeltsin's rule, a period of opening-up of Russia towards the West.