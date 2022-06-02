The country name "Türkiye" is replacing "Turkey" at the UN, following a request by Ankara to be referred to as such, the international body has announced.

Wednesday's statement clarifies that the new brand "Türkiye" is now in place in foreign languages.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said they received a letter by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed to Secretary General Antonio Guterres, requesting the use of "Türkiye" instead of "Turkey" in the international arena.

Dujarric said the country's name change became effective from the moment the letter was received.

Cavusoglu announced the letter's official submission to the UN and other international organisations on Tuesday.

"Together with our Directorate of Communications, we have been successful in preparing a good ground for this. We have made it possible for the UN and other international organisations, countries to see this change to using 'Türkiye'," Cavusoglu told Anadolu Agency in the capital Ankara.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is now 'Türkiye', and why that matters