An overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, have voted in favour of joining the EU's common defence policy 30 years after opting out, results showed with 100 percent of ballots counted.

"Tonight Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and NATO, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We're showing that when Putin invades a free country and threatens stability in Europe, we others pull together," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters on Wednesday.

"Denmark now can partake in the European cooperation on defence and security. And for that I'm very, very happy," she said.

Wednesday's vote comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland and Sweden's historic applications for NATO membership, as the assault on Ukraine forces countries in Europe to rethink their security policy.

Denmark's defence opt-out has meant that Copenhagen, a founding member of NATO, has since 1993 not participated in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

EU chiefs welcome Danish vote

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel welcomed Denmark's "historic choice" to join the bloc's joint defence policy.

Denmark's decision was a "strong message of commitment to our common security", von der Leyen tweeted, saying Denmark and the European Union would benefit. Michel also hailed the country's "historic choice" on Twitter.

On Twitter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock applauded the outcome of the Danish vote.