Türkiye is set to clear two areas of northern Syria, near the Turkish border, of terrorist elements in a bid to eliminate the terror threat from the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We are entering a new phase of our decision to establish safe zone 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) deep south (of the Turkish-Syrian border). We are clearing Tel Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists,” Erdogan told a group meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Erdogan has said as the US and Russia failed to live up to their commitments to provide such a safe zone in the border region, Türkiye is ready to mount an operation to protect the nation and locals in northern Syria from the YPG/PKK terrorist threat.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Nordic NATO bids

Turning to Finland and Sweden’s bid to join NATO, Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s objection to the move, saying both countries have supported and provide safe haven to terrorists, including members of the YPG/PKK and others.