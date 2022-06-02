Many in the West have long considered the Islamic Republic of Iran to be Russia's ally. The reality, however, is more complex.

Ties between Russia and Iran would be better characterised as a "marriage of convenience" – if not even a "competitive partnership". They lack strategic depth and the supposed shared ideological foundations that underpin their relations are situational.

Today, the politico-military sphere of cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is limited to the Syrian dossier and mutual trade does not exceed $4 billion (compared to $25 billion of trade between Russia and Türkiye).

Historical roots

Of course, Moscow-Tehran relations are experiencing a certain renaissance, but their relations have been marked by ups and downs over the decades.

Until the reign of the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, there had been numerous Russian-Persian wars and Soviet interventions in Iran, which cast a shadow on the modern relations between the two countries.

Even though the shah was considered a close ally of the United States, he had close contact with the USSR. In the 1960s and 70s, the Soviet Union built factories and gas pipelines in Iran and equipped the Iranian military with modern weapons, making this period the best in Russian-Iranian relations.

Soviet-Iranian cooperation came to an abrupt end with the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who came to power afterwards called the USSR a "small Satan" (the "big Satan" was the US) and began to support the mujahideen who were fighting against the Soviet troops in Afghanistan.

In Lebanon, a leader of the pro-Iran Hezbollah, Imad Mughniyeh, was behind the abduction of Soviet diplomats and the murder of one of them, in 1985.

It was not until 1989 that Soviet-Iranian relations began to normalise and continued to improve in Yeltsin's Russia. However, the essence of this cooperation was purely transactional: Iran wanted the latest Soviet/Russian arms, and the USSR and then Russia sought to get billions of dollars from sales.

More recently, many in Iran perceived Russia as a hostile state during the latter's use of the Hamadan Airbase in Iran to strike Daesh positions in 2016. Russia's publicising this information caused a stir among Iranians, who felt Russia’s use of the base echoed Soviet intervention between 1941 and 1945. As a result, Tehran cancelled the deal for the use of the facility for Russian military aviation.

The basis of the partnership

Iran would likely have remained Russia's minor partner in the Middle East if not for the Arab uprisings and the Syrian revolution, which led to a gradual politico-military rapprochement between the two.

The ties between Tehran and Damascus were much deeper than those between Moscow and Damascus. Syria was an important element of the "Axis of Resistance," which has an ideological and even a religious and spiritual component, as it is supposed to lay "the international and regional ground" to ensure the return of the 12th Shia Imam from hiding.

Naturally, Russia did not share such attitudes and its cooperation with Iran — and the Assad regime – in Syria was purely pragmatic. Even though they both supported the Assad regime, tensions started as soon as Moscow became involved in Syria.