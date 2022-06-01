The world is paying too little attention to a slew of mass displacements of people across Africa, risking starvation deaths and prolonging conflicts, the Norwegian Refugee Council has warned in a report.

"With the all-absorbing war in Europe's Ukraine, I fear African suffering will be pushed further into the shadows," the aid group's chief Jan Egeland said in a statement on Wednesday.

The countries with the most neglected crises according to the NRC are, in order: the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Sudan, Chad, Mali, Sudan, Nigeria, Burundi and Ethiopia.

It is the first time that all 10 crises on the aid group's annual list — based on shortfalls in the international political response, media coverage and the amount of aid pledged — are on the African continent.

Meanwhile, 5.5 million people were internally displaced, the aid group said, with a further one million fleeing abroad.

But there were no high-level meetings or donor conferences about the DRC's hunger crisis or the conflict in the country's east, and only 44 percent of the $2.0 billion requested by the UN for humanitarian aid was received.

By contrast, the NRC highlighted that it took just one day this March for a humanitarian appeal for Ukraine to be almost fully funded.

READ MORE:UN warns of 'dire situation' in drought-hit Somalia

READ MORE:Rwanda vows to retaliate if attacked in dispute with DRC