A Palestinian woman has been fatally shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said the woman, identified as Ghufran Harun Warasneh, was shot in the chest near Al Aroub camp, north of Hebron, on Wednesday.

Pictures and a video clip circulated on social media platforms showed the victim lying on the ground after being shot.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces prevented its medics from reaching the scene for about 20 minutes.

A medical source at Al Ahly Hospital said the woman was admitted to hospital in “critical condition” and died soon after.