Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine losing up to 100 soldiers a day

Between 60 and 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying on the battlefield every day, and another 500 wounded, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told US newsgroup Newsmax in an interview.

"The situation in the east is very difficult," Zelensky told Newsmax. "We are losing 60 to 100 soldiers per day, killed in action, and around 500 people wounded in action," said the 44-year-old leader, speaking through an interpreter.

The high level of losses comes as Russian forces are reportedly close to seizing control of the city of Severodonetsk, after a lengthy siege involving intense artillery and aerial bombardment. The Ukrainian government estimated last week that the Russians have lost more than 30,000 soldiers since beginning their aggression on February 24.

'Eighty percent' of Sievierodonetsk under Russian control

A regional Ukrainian governor has said Russian troops have taken control of about 80 percent of the key city of Sievierodonetsk.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian troops were advancing amid fierce street battles with Ukrainian defenders of the city. He noted that in some districts the Ukrainian troops managed to push the Russians back.

Russians advance on Sievierodonetsk as Kiev awaits US weapons

Russian army edged closer to taking the key eastern Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk but Kiev's hopes of holding off their forces were boosted by a US pledge of more advanced rocket systems to help their defence.

"The Russians control 70 percent of Sievierodonetsk," Luhansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday announced on Telegram, adding that Ukrainian forces were withdrawing to prepared positions.

"If in two or three days, the Russians take control of Sievierodonetsk, they will install artillery and mortars and will bombard more intensely Lysychansk," the Ukrainian-held city across the river, he said.

Biden announces $700 million in security assistance for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced $700 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine as the conflict drags on in the eastern part of that country.

"Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military," Biden said in a statement.

"Thanks to the additional funding for Ukraine, passed with overwhelmingly bipartisan support in the US Congress, the United States will be able to keep providing Ukraine with more of the weapons that they are using so effectively to repel Russian attacks," said the president.

Ukraine gave assurances to US on use of advanced weapons: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Ukraine has provided assurances that advanced arms being provided will not be used to target Russian territories.

"There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our allies and partners," Blinken said at a news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden was clear with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, even before the aggression in Ukraine, about what Washington would do if Moscow proceeds with a war in Ukraine.

Civilians sheltering from Russian shelling under Ukraine chemical plant - governor

A number of civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and authorities fear it still has stocks of dangerous materials, the regional governor told Reuters news agency.

Russian forces entered the city, the largest still held by Ukraine in the eastern Luhansk region, late last week after weeks of shelling as they try to take full control of the industrial Donbass region.

Ukraine on Tuesday said a Russian air strike hit a nitric acid tank in Sievierodonetsk, releasing a large pink cloud.

Interpol warns of flood of illicit arms after Ukraine conflict

Many of the weapons being sent to Ukraine will eventually wind up in criminal hands in Europe and beyond, Interpol's chief warned, urging countries to start scrutinising arms-tracking databases.

"The high availability of weapons during the current conflict will result in the proliferation in illicit arms in the post-conflict phase," Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said.

That will only empower organised crime groups that have become increasingly global operations, capable of exploiting the chaos created from Russia's bombardments over the past three months

Russia's Lavrov warns US rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of US advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine raised the risks of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.

Lavrov was responding to a question at a news conference in Saudi Arabia about the US plans to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.

US rocket systems for Ukraine not meant to strike Russia - White House official

The United States will provide advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to use in defence against Russian forces but not for strikes inside Russia, a White House official said as Washington seeks to contain escalation of the conflict.

US President Joe Biden has agreed to provide Ukraine with rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets as part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Jonathan Finer, deputy White House national security adviser, said the Ukrainians have been requesting the system and Washington believes it will meet their needs.

Pro-Russia separatists gains outside Ukraine's Avdiivka

Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine claimed they were edging closer to completely encircling the eastern town of Avdiivka after cutting off one of its two main roads.

Together with pro-Moscow separatists, Russian troops have been ramping up attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbass region that has seen heavy fighting since the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The village of Novosselovka 2, located on the outskirts of Avdiivka, "has been liberated" and separatist forces "have taken control of a portion" of the nearby highway, the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on messaging app Telegram.

Russia moves to 'minimise' effects of EU oil ban – Kremlin

Russia said it was moving to limit the damage from an EU oil ban as its other key energy export, gas, has fallen after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

"Sanctions will have a negative effect for Europe, us and the whole global energy market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that a "reorientation" was under way to find alternatives for the oil that will no longer be sold to Europe.

Germany's FM urges long-term Ukraine support

Germany’s foreign minister says the West must give Ukraine long-term support, and is defending the time it’s taking to deliver weapons systems to Kiev.

Annalena Baerbock told the German parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “fundamentally changed” his strategy after failing to take Ukraine quickly. She said that “he is now counting on having more staying power than we who support Ukraine.”

Baerbock said that “we need staying power in supporting Ukraine.”

UN: 2 children killed daily on average in nearly 100 days of conflict in Ukraine

Nearly 100 days of the war in Ukraine have devastated children at a scale and speed unseen since World War II, and on average over two children are killed a day, the UN said.

"Based on reports verified by Office for the High Commissioner for Human Rights, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine -- mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas," according to UNICEF.

In its latest official death toll on Tuesday, the human rights office said at least 262 children have been killed and 415 injured in the war, but it "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher."

Don’t use Ukrainian wheat ‘as a weapon of war,’ Pope says

Pope Francis called for the urgent unblocking of Ukrainian ports to allow the resumption of wheat exports and stave off a global humanitarian crisis.

Speaking during his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square, the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics expressed “great concern” for “the blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, on which the lives of millions of people depend, especially in the poorest countries.”

“I earnestly appeal for every effort to be made to resolve this issue and to guarantee the universal human right to food. Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war,” Francis insisted.