A bomb blast in a busy neighbourhood of Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon has killed one person and injured nine others.

The blast occurred on Tuesday around 3:20 pm local time (0850 GMT) near a bus stop in Yangon's Downtown district, a police source said, requesting anonymity.

Pictures published by local media showed passers-by tending to several injured people as they lay on the ground, and what appeared to be blood on the pavement.

A local volunteer paramedic who arrived on the scene shortly after the explosion told AFP his team had taken two seriously injured people to hospital.

Security forces later found an unexploded grenade near the site of the blast, the police source said.

One man in his 30s died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital and nine others were receiving treatment, the junta's information team said in a statement.

'Homemade mine'

The blast came from a "homemade mine", it said, blaming the attack on "People's Defence Force" fighters – groups that have sprung up to fight the military's bloody crackdown on dissent.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A shadow government dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's ousted party, and which is working to reverse the coup, condemned the blast.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist act targeting civilians," its defence ministry said in a statement.