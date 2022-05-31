Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the conflict in Ukraine over a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

This follows a series of diplomatic overtures taken by Türkiye to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with a communicated readiness to mediate between the two rivals.

Here are the top three points from the call.

1. Grain could see resumed exports soon

President Putin has indicated that Russia is ready to facilitate resumed, unhindered grain exports from Ukrainian and Russian ports in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin press release summing up the call.

Nearly 29 per cent of global wheat exports originate from Russia and Ukraine, reaching the world by way of the Bosphorus strait. The two countries also supply approximately 80 per cent of global sunflower oil exports.

President Putin criticized “short-sighted” policies allegedly causing global food shortages, while expressing Russia’s readiness to facilitate global exports of food and fertilizer if sanctions are lifted.

Between dangerous shipping conditions in the Black Sea and sanctions impacting Russian access to shipping vessels, commodities have seen an all-time rally as demand outstrips supply.

The UN describes a growing global food crisis, and has attempted to broker resumed access to Ukrainian agricultural exports to no effect.

While Russia allegedly expects a record summer wheat crop of 87 million tonnes, Ukraine has seen a collapse from potential monthly exports of 6 million tons of wheat, barely and maize to 1.1 million in April.