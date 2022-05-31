An Israeli airstrike hitting an agrochemical warehouse in Gaza on the evening of May 15 last year has exposed the city to a long-lasting public health hazard, which includes two reports of miscarriages.

According to a joint report by Forensic Architecture, a research group based at Goldsmiths, University of London, and Palestinian human rights NGO Al-Haq, the Israeli airstrike amounted to the “indirect deploying of chemical weapons”.

The bombing occurred when Gazans were observing the 73rd anniversary of Nakba, which marks the forced exodus of Palestinians from their land in 1948 upon the formation of the state of Israel.

The targeted place was later identified as Khudair Pharmaceuticals and Agricultural Warehouse inside Gaza.

In response to the allegations, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that the airstrike was conducted to hit the Hamas hideouts, calling the warehouse and its nearby vicinity "legitimate military targets in the Gaza Strip”.

“The IDF takes all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians during operational activity,” a spokesperson said, adding that an internal IDF inquiry was set up to investigate the attack in question and "to examine whether there were any deviations from the binding rules and make necessary adjustments based on lessons learned”.

Khudair Pharmaceuticals and Agricultural Warehouse is the largest agricultural warehouse in the besieged strip. It housed hundreds of tonnes of toxic pesticides, fertilisers, chemicals and other farming materials. The airstrike initiated a toxic cloud that enveloped large parts of northern Gaza, creating long-term health and environmental problems for the people living there.

By working with members of the Khudair family and residents of the area, the investigation group has found that the attack's toxic consequences have continued for the Palestinians living in Gaza.

The report was compiled after original photos, drone and CCTV footage given by the warehouse owners were analysed, along with eyewitness interviews.

The warehouse has six rooms totalling 2,700 square meters and is surrounded by Palestinian homes and agricultural fields and stores.