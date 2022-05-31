Nepali rescuers have retrieved all 22 bodies from a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said.

"All 22 bodies have been carried to Kathmandu by Nepal Army's (Mi-17) helicopter," Tribhuvan International Airport spokesman Teknath Sitoula said on Tuesday.

"After postmortem, they will hand over the dead bodies to their family members."

The flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder have also been recovered from the crash site, Sitoula said.

There were 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans on the twin-prop aircraft.

The Germans, in their 50s, were heading for a two-week trek in the remote Upper Mustang area with their Nepali guide.

About 60 people were involved in the search mission, including the army, police, mountain guides and locals, most of whom trekked uphill for miles to get there.

Many spent the night camped at the high-altitude site.

