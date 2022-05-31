Türkiye's defence minister has reiterated Ankara's determination to continue fighting against terrorism regardless of who is behind it.

Speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, where he paid an official visit, Hulusi Akar stressed that Türkiye does not accept any terror presence on its southern border and northern Syria border.

"Due to the current situation, we see that we have to make some interventions to protect our country. We will continue our fight until the last terrorist is neutralised," he noted.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed, or captured.

Akar also highlighted that Türkiye respects the borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of all its neighbours, especially Syria and Iraq.

"Our only target is terrorists. For us, there is no ethnic, religious, or sectarian discrimination between terrorism and terrorists," he said, adding Kurds and Arabs are Türkiye's brothers and sisters.

In response to a question on a possible cross-border terror operation, the Turkish minister stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to act at any time with its equipment, weapons, motivation and experience.

