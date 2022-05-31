Bolstering economic partnership between Islamabad and Ankara will top Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's agenda when he arrives in Türkiye for a three-day visit from Tuesday.

"We are now focusing on economic cooperation. The current level of bilateral trade is still not a true reflection of the excellent state of our relationship," he has told the Anadolu Agency ahead of his trip, describing Pakistan-Türkiye ties as "exemplary".

While the annual bilateral trade between the two sides has recently surpassed $1 billion, Sharif believed "immense opportunities exist for both countries" when it comes to the economy.

In the exclusive interview, Sharif, who will meet Turkish businessmen during the visit, stressed that Pakistan — with a population of over 220 million — offers investors a strong market and "numerous investment opportunities".

He said that Pakistan-Türkiye ties are "grounded firmly in common religious, cultural, and linguistic links and transcend political changes." He also thanked Türkiye's leadership for its "principled support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute".

"Both Pakistan and Türkiye have a similarity of views on regional and international issues and enjoy close collaboration on bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums," Sharif, 70, said.

READ MORE:Q&A: New Pakistan PM will be 'more receptive to conversations' with the US

India must revisit Aug 5 move on Kashmir: Sharif

Sharif, who was sworn in last month after the ouster of former premier Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote, said that Pakistan is aware that both Islamabad and New Delhi "have a lot to gain from mutually beneficial trade".