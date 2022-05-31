Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient city dating back to the Mittani Empire around 3,400 years ago in the Tigris River in Duhok province, Iraq.

"We found a 3,400-year-old ancient city in Semel district of Duhok dating back to the Mittani period,” Bekes Birifkani, director of historical artifacts and culture in Duhok province, told reporters on Monday.

He pointed out that the area used to be inhabited until 1985, before the Mosul Dam was built in 1990 and left the area submerged under water.

Noting that more than 2,000 historical sites have been discovered in the city so far, Birifkani said this year's excavations also yielded important results.

"Despite the thousands of years that have passed, its walls and structures that are a few meters high have not been destroyed," he said.