Grieving families are to hold the first funerals for Texas massacre victims one week after a school shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead, with President Joe Biden vowing to push for stricter US gun regulation.

Mourners attended wakes in the town of Uvalde on Monday for some of the child victims gunned down by a local 18-year-old man who was then killed by police.

At one funeral home –– just across the street from Robb Elementary School where the shooting occurred –– friends, family and strangers attended a closed-casket visitation for 10-year-old victim Amerie Jo Garza. Pictures of the young girl decorated the space.

Esther Rubio, who described the scene as "very somber," came from nearby San Antonio with her husband.

"I don't know what else to say, because there's no words to describe (it)," she said.

Remembrances for another slain student, Maite Rodriguez, began just hours later.

"Its been a traumatic period for the people of this town. And it's not about to get any easier for them," TRT World's Jon Brain reporting from Uvalde said.

"They now face the prospect of 21 funerals, one after the other. It'll be the middle of June before they're all completed."

Gun control laws

In Washington, Biden –– who visited the small town about an hour's drive from the Mexico border earlier in the weekend –– responded to desperate calls for weapons reform.

"I've been pretty motivated all along" to act on guns, Biden told reporters Monday.

"I'm going to continue to push," he said, adding, "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it."