Hurricane Agatha, the first of the season, has lashed a string of beach resorts on Mexico's Pacific Coast as it barreled ashore, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and flood warnings.

Agatha was the strongest storm to make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast in May since record keeping began in 1949, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

It touched land near Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca as a Category 2 hurricane –– the second lowest on a scale of five.

Agatha later weakened to a Category 1 storm, but still packed maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour, the NHC said.

"Rapid weakening is expected as the hurricane moves farther inland. Agatha is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm tonight, and dissipate over southeastern Mexico by late Tuesday," it said.

Small landslides were reported in parts of Oaxaca, civil protection coordinator Oscar Valencia told the Milenio television channel.

Residents along the coast had stocked up on food and water and boarded up windows of homes and businesses as Agatha approached.

Seaports in the area closed and airlines canceled flights to the region.

Authorities opened around 200 storm shelters with room for up to 26,800 people, while hotels provided refuge to the estimated 5,200 national and foreign tourists in the danger zone.