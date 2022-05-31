Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Ukraine reports 'shutdown of all communications' in Kherson region

Ukrainian officials are reporting a "shutdown of all communications" in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson.

In a statement, Ukraine's State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection said that an unspecified intrusion "by the occupation regime" had taken place and that equipment had been powered down and cables disconnected.

"The residents of the region are currently left without Ukrainian mobile communication and Internet access, as well as with no means to make national and international phone calls using landline phone devices," the agency said. Few other details were immediately available.

Russia closes in on key city as EU clinches oil deal

Russian forces now control "most" of eastern Ukraine's key city of Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said, while EU leaders were split over banning gas from Moscow after agreeing to embargo most of its oil.

Sievierodonetsk is one of the industrial hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the Donbass's Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kiev in the war's early stages.

"Unfortunately, today, Russian troops control most of the city," Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a video, insisting Ukraine's military was not in danger of being surrounded.

US won't send long-range rockets for use beyond Ukraine, White House

Sending rocket systems to Kiev is still under consideration by the Biden administration, but Washington will not send long-range rockets for use beyond the battlefield in Ukraine, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Berlin to supply arms to Greece, Athens to deliver Soviet weapons to Kiev

Germany will deliver infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that the government in Athens can pass on Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"We will provide Greece with German infantry fighting vehicles," he told reporters after a two-day EU summit in Brussels, adding he had struck an agreement with the Greek prime minister.

Scholz gave no details as to what kind of infantry fighting vehicles Berlin will hand over to Greece - or what kind of weapons Athens will pass on to Kiev.

UN had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertiliser exports

A senior UN official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russia's first deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertiliser exports to global markets, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The UN official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for further talks, Dujarric said.

Ukraine calls for Macron visit before French EU presidency ends

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on French President Emmanuel Macron to visit his war-torn country before the end of France's EU presidency on June 30.

"It would be good that Macron came during the French EU presidency, and the best thing would be that he comes with more weapons deliveries for Ukraine. That's the most precious aid we can receive from France," he told French news channel LCI.

Russia vows to stop natural gas shipments to Danish Orsted, Shell Energy Europe

In continuing fallout from the Ukraine conflict, Russian energy giant Gazprom vowed to cut off its natural gas flow to Denmark's Orsted and Shell Energy Europe starting Wednesday due to their refusal to make payments in roubles.

"On 31 May, Gazprom Export has informed Orsted that the company will halt the supply of gas to Orsted on 1 June 2022 at 6:00 CEST," Orsted said in a statement.

Reiterating that Gazprom Export has maintained its demand that Orsted pay for gas supplies in roubles, Orsted stressed it is under no obligation to do so under the contract, and the company will continue to pay in euros.

Ukraine identifies 'few thousand war crimes' cases in Donbass

Ukraine has identified several thousand suspected 'war crimes' in the eastern Donbass region where Russian forces are pressing their offensive, Kiev's chief prosecutor said.

"Of course we started a few thousand cases about what we see in Donbass," prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague as she met international counterparts.

"If we speak about war crimes, it's about possible transfer of people, we started several cases about possible transfer of children, adult people to different parts of the Russian Federation," she said.

Ukraine, West must act to resolve food crisis – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up to the West and Kiev to resolve a growing global food crisis provoked by the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted deliveries of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, fuelling concerns about the risk of hunger around the world.

Western countries "created a lot of artificial problems by closing their ports to Russian ships, disrupting logistics and financial chains," Lavrov told reporters during a visit to Bahrain.

Key Ukraine city 'divided in half'

Russian forces have seized control of half of eastern Ukraine's key city of Sievierodonetsk, a senior official said, hours after EU leaders struck a watered-down deal to ban more than two-thirds of Moscow's oil imports.

Sievierodonetsk is one of several industrial hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the Donbass's Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kiev in the war's early stages.

"Unfortunately, the front line divides the city in half. But the city is still defending itself, the city is still Ukrainian, our soldiers are defending it," said Oleksandr Stryuk, head of Sievierodonetsk's military and civil administration.

Germany to end Russian oil imports by end of 2022 – Scholz

Germany is sticking to its goal of becoming independent from Russian oil imports by the end of the year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that options on how to handle the Schwedt refinery are still to be determined.

Asked whether a nationalisation of the Schwedt refinery was an option, Scholz said: "We will determine at the end (of our discussions) which way we will take, which way we think is the right one."

"For now, it is important that we find a perspective that safeguards the jobs in Leuna and Schwedt," Scholz told journalists in Brussels after a summit with European Union leaders that agreed a gradual embargo on Russian oil imports.

France's Macron "not excluding anything" about additional EU sanctions against Russia going forward

French President Emmanuel Macron said that following a sixth European Union package of sanctions against Russia nothing could be ruled out in terms of additional sanctions in the coming weeks.

Speaking to reporters following an EU summit in Brussels, he also said he hoped that in the next days and weeks an agreement with Russia could be found for Ukrainian food exports.

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency has reported.

The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against "violating the laws and customs of war," for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow's offensive.

"The guilt of Bobikin and Ivanov has been proven in full," Judge Evhen Bolybok said. Both acknowledged last week being part of an artillery unit that fired at targets in the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region in Russia.

Senior Ukraine official: EU sanctions on Russia still 'not enough'

The latest European Union sanctions on Russia, which ban most imports of its oil, are "not enough" and the pace of sanctions so far has been too slow, a senior official in the Ukrainian president's office has said in a speech in Madrid.

In the bloc's toughest reprisals against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, an EU summit in Brussels on Monday agreed measures that officials said would immediately cut more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, and 90 percent by the end of the year.

"If you ask me, I would say far too slow, far too late and definitely not enough," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, said. Ukraine is "definitely not satisfied" with the pace of weapons deliveries from the West, he said.