President Jair Bolsonaro has sent his condolences to the families of 91 people who died in torrential rains in northeastern Brazil, as rescue workers continued a grim search for victims.

Releasing an updated toll, authorities said 26 people remained missing in the region around the city of Recife, where days of downpours triggered flooding and landslides that swept away virtually everything in their path.

Bolsonaro posted a video on Twitter that showed him flying in a helicopter over a disaster zone where brown floodwater still inundated large areas and gashes of mud scarred hillsides where houses once stood.

"I tried to land, but the pilots' recommendation was that, given the instability of the soil, we could have an accident. So we decided against it," the far-right president told a news conference.

He recalled a string of devastating floods in Brazil that have killed hundreds of people in recent months, and which experts say are being aggravated by climate crisis.

"We send our condolences to the families. Our top priority is comforting the families and getting aid to the population," he said.

'Can't eat or sleep'

The force of the landslides ripped apart houses in neighbourhoods including Jardim Monteverde, a poor community just outside Recife.

Rescue workers have found more than 20 bodies buried in the mud that tore through the neighbourhood on Saturday, and said they expect to find more.

"I can't eat or sleep. It's just so much pain," said Maria Lucia da Silva, a 56-year-old resident whose neighbours' house was destroyed, killing 11 people. A 12th member of the family remains missing.

"I've lived here for 40 years. They were like my family. I watched a lot of them grow up," Da Silva told the AFP news agency, crying behind her sunglasses.

Dozens of emergency workers are still digging through the ocean of muck, as clean-up crews in yellow uniforms clear the streets, slowly working their way through the wreckage, an AFP photographer saw.

In just hours on Friday and Saturday, parts of Pernambuco received 70 percent of the rain they usually get in the entire month of May.

"We never saw so much rain fall in so little time," said 60-year-old retiree Mario Guadalupe.

"I saw the landslide happen. First part of the hill gave way, then it was just a tsunami of mud. It nearly took out my house."