Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed Ankara's readiness to take on a role in a possible "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kiev and the UN if an agreement is reached in that regard.

Erdogan discussed the conflict in Ukraine in separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Türkiye has made every effort to continue negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, and it is ready to provide more support, including mediation, Erdogan told Zelenskyy.

On a possible monitoring center for Ukraine to be based in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelenskyy that Türkiye has a positive view on taking part in such a mechanism with the participation of Ukraine, Russia, and UN.

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan told Putin that peace needs to be established as soon as possible and confidence-building steps need to be taken on the conflict in Ukraine, according to a readout by the president's office.

The Turkish president also expressed that there is a need for steps to minimise the negative effects of the conflict and reestablish a groundwork for peace, the statement said.

The first and the latest high-level meeting since the conflict began of the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers took place on March 10 on the sidelines of Türkiye's Antalya Diplomacy Forum, while on March 29, negotiators from both countries met in Istanbul.

